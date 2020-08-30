Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Okikijesu releases fearful prophecies about Buhari’s family, death of Senators, presidential aspirants
News photo Within Nigeria  - Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, on Saturday, revealed God told him that President Muhammadu Buhari will mourn if urgent prayers are not offered on his behalf.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Popular prophet releases scary prophecies about Buhari, 2023 presidential aspirants, senators The Herald:
Prophet of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, Apostle Paul Okikijesu says President Muhammadu Buhari must be supported with prayers to prevent the loss of those close to him.
Apostle Okikijesu releases prophecies about Buhari’s family, death of Senators Nigerian Eye:
Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, on Saturday, revealed God told him that President Muhammadu Buhari will mourn if urgent prayers are not offered on his behalf.He said Nigeria must pray fervently for the president.In a ...
POPULAR PROPHET REVEALS FEARFUL PROPHESIES BOUT BUHARI, HIS FAMILY AND SENATORS Abuja Reporters:
Apostle Okikijesu releases fearful prophecies about Buhari’s family, death of Senators, presidential aspirants Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, on Saturday, revealed God told him that President Muhammadu Buhari will ...
Buhari will mourn – Apostle Okikijesu releases fearful prophecies about president, death of Senators, aspirants Sleek Gist:
Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, on Saturday, has disclosed what God told him that President Muhammadu ...
Authentic Nigeria:
Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, on Saturday, prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari will mourn if urgent prayers are not offered on his behalf. He said Nigeria must pray fervently for the president.
Apostle Okikijesu Releases Powerful Prophecies Naija News:
Apostle Paul Okikijesu, founder of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, has revealed that misunderstanding may lead to a tribal war and the division of Nigeria. In fresh prophecies released on Saturday night, the cleric stated that Nigeria may be ...


   More Picks
1 BBnaija: “Why did you say Erica tried to kiss you” – Ebuka calls out Laycon (Video) - Bukas Blog, 7 hours ago
2 #BBNaija2020: See How Viewers Voted Their Favorite BBNaija Housemates This Week - Gbextra Online Portal, 8 hours ago
3 Police killed two during processions in Zaria, Kaduna, Shiites allege - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
4 ‘Don’t Kill Yourself Over Relationship’, Stella Damasus Tells Fans (Video) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
5 Toyin Lawani’s Son Cries Uncontrollably Over The Death Of Black Panther’s Star (Video) - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
6 You Need to See this Hilarious Vlog of Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Mum Pranking Her Friends - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 You Could See Drama Between Messi & Barcelona – Boateng - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
8 Thousands of Iraq’s Shiites commemorate Ashura amid coronavirus pandemic - NNN, 11 hours ago
9 Prince Ned Nwoko Emerged Top Humanitarian With His Eradication Of Malaria Project - Abuja Press, 8 hours ago
10 Blasphemy: Coalition condemns Human Rights Organisations over Sharif Yahya’s death sentence objection - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info