#BBNaija 2020: I was only teaching NENGI how to flirt – Kiddwaya says after Erica saw him associating with Nengi
Luci Post  - BBNaija lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya on Saturday night told Erica that he was only teaching Nengi how to flirt. Kiddwaya said this after Erica flared up and confronted him after she saw him associating with...

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya on Saturday night told Erica that he was only teaching Nengi how to flirt. Kiddwaya said this after Erica flared up and confronted him after she saw him associating with Nengi in the kitchen.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica has urged Kiddwaya to reveal his intention concerning their relationship as she noted that if it’s Nengi he’s going for, she would walk ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
As more drama continue to unfold between the couples in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house, housemate, Nengi has revealed that she has certain endearing feelings for Kiddwaya. The beauty queen has become closer to the housemate following his drift with ...
Willamazen:
BBNaija, lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya on Saturday night told Erica that he was only teaching Nengi how to flirt. Kiddwaya said this after Erica flared up and confronted him after she saw him associating with Nengi in the kitchen.
Black Berry Babes:
Big brother Naija housemate, Erica has asked her love interest, Kiddwaya for clarifications about Nengi.The duo had a fight last night because Kiddwaya was flirting with Nengi.During a conversation this afternoon, Erica told him to tell her if he likes ...


