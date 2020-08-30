Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Thousands of Iraq’s Shiites commemorate Ashura amid coronavirus pandemic
News photo NNN  - Hundreds of thousands of Iraq’s Shiite Muslims on Sunday marked the annual religious celebration of Ashura amid concerns of a further spread of the coronavirus.

Two Killed in Clash Between Shiites and Police in Kaduna The Herald:
Police shot into the crowd of Shiites protesters, commemorating the detention of their leader Sheik Ibrahim Zakazaky by the Kaduna State Government at the Ahmadu Bello Way.
IMN accuses police of killing two Shiites The Eagle Online:
IMN accuses police of killing two Shiites Heavily armed policemen have been accused of killing two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Zaria and Kaduna, both in Kaduna State on Sunday. The group made the allegation in a statement on Sunday, ...


