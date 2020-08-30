Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
#BBNaija: Moment Praise joined the Saturday night party from his home as other housemates vibed to the dexterity of DJ Switch (video)
Hit NG
- The fifth edition of 2020 BBNaija Saturday party came with a bang as housemates vibed to the dexterity of DJ Switch, the first female DJ so far in the house this year.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
The latest edition of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show's weekend party held on Saturday and like previous editions, it was a hit.
Information Nigeria:
BBNaija housemate, Laycon has been the topic of discussion on Twitter after he donned a red super hero suit along with a dark mask and pant to match. The Lockdown housemates got super hero themed outfits for their latest Saturday night party.
360Nobs.com:
During last night’s party in BBNaija house, housemates went gaga moment DJ Switch played Vee‘s song “Know You”. DJ Switch, the first female Nigerian disc jockey to feature in this year’s BBNaija show was in the house over the weekend and all housemates ...
Pulse Nigeria:
Governor Wike praises DJ Switch for entertaining the housemates and his family.
Top Naija:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is certainly a no-nonsense man as his actions have shown severally whenever he wants to act.
Mojidelano:
Governor Nyesom Wike of River State has commended DJ Switch’s performance during the Big Brother Naija’s Saturday night party for housemates.
Gbextra Online Portal:
DJ Switch Plays Vee’s Song. During last night’s party in BBNaija house, housemates went gaga moment Nigeria’s renowned female Disc Jockey, DJ Switch played Vee‘s [...]
Yes International! Magazine:
BBNaija Saturday Night Party Photos
1st for Credible News:
Rivers State Governor, Wike Nyesom has taken to social media to eulogize, DJ Switch who performed at the Big Brother Lockdown party on Saturday, August 29.
Gist Punch:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is certainly a no nonsense man as his actions have shown severally whenever he wants to act.But many people did not know that he is also a good dancer, until DJ Switch played at the ongoing BBNaija Lockdown on Saturday ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has disclose how DJ Switch got his entire family dancing for 2 hours during BBNaija’s Saturday night party with the housemates.
