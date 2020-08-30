Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Van Dijk Reveals Why Arsenal Beat Liverpool In Community Shield (See What He Said)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk blamed his side’s Community Shield penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal on their profligate finishing. The Gunners won 5-4 on spot-kicks at Wembley on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with the Premier League champions.

No need for Liverpool panic after Wembley loss, says Van Dijk The Guardian:
Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool "shouldn't panic" after their Community Shield loss, especially after they bounced back from defeat in last year's season curtain-raiser to romp to the Premier League title.
Channels Television:
Mikel Arteta claimed Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new contract after the Gunners beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield on Saturday. Aubameyang put Arteta’s side ahead in the ...


