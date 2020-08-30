Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Frank Kokori: Jonathan's weakness killed Igbo presidency
News photo The Cable  - Frank Kokori says ex-President Goodluck Jonathan failed to create a path for the emergence of an Igbo president. 

2023: Why Igbo can’t get the presidency —Sen Kadiri Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online 2023: Why Igbo can’t get the presidency —Sen Kadiri Senator Alex Kadiri is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress. He speaks with OSARETIN OSADEBAMWEN on the demand for Igbo Presidency in 2023 and the hurdles ahead of that plan ...


1 BBnaija: “Why did you say Erica tried to kiss you” – Ebuka calls out Laycon (Video) - Bukas Blog, 7 hours ago
2 #BBNaija2020: See How Viewers Voted Their Favorite BBNaija Housemates This Week - Gbextra Online Portal, 8 hours ago
3 Police killed two during processions in Zaria, Kaduna, Shiites allege - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
4 ‘Don’t Kill Yourself Over Relationship’, Stella Damasus Tells Fans (Video) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
5 Toyin Lawani’s Son Cries Uncontrollably Over The Death Of Black Panther’s Star (Video) - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
6 You Need to See this Hilarious Vlog of Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Mum Pranking Her Friends - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 You Could See Drama Between Messi & Barcelona – Boateng - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
8 Thousands of Iraq’s Shiites commemorate Ashura amid coronavirus pandemic - NNN, 11 hours ago
9 Prince Ned Nwoko Emerged Top Humanitarian With His Eradication Of Malaria Project - Abuja Press, 8 hours ago
10 Blasphemy: Coalition condemns Human Rights Organisations over Sharif Yahya’s death sentence objection - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
