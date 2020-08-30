Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The Pilot Of Helicopter That Crashed In Lagos Was Breathing For 2 Minutes After Accident – Witness Reveals
According to The Nation, one of the witnesses of Friday's helicopter crash at Opebi had said the pilot, Captain Ernest Chika breathed for about two minutes after he pulled out of the ill-fated chopper.

11 hours ago
 Additional Sources

By Precious Igbonwelundu One of the witnesses of Friday’s helicopter crash at Opebi had said the pilot, Captain Ernest Chika breathed for about two minutes after he pulled out of the ill-fated chopper.
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed into a residential at Opebi, Ikeja on Friday tried in vain to avoid..
A resident of 2, Gafari Balogun Street, who said she was one of those who pulled all three occupants from the crashed helicopter, said Chika stopped breathing two minutes after they brought him out.
Matilda Omonaiye A video has surfaced online showing the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Lagos playing with death as his colleagues placed him in a body bag.
A video has emerged of the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into a building in Lagos, Captain Chika Ernest playing on the eve of the flight, in a sack. The friends of Captain Chika was be seen chanting “Chika must go”.


