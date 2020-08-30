Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'Why we formed a new association' - break-away NBA faction writes Malami
News photo The Cable  - The New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA) has written Abubakar Malami, informing him of the formation of the association.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

New NBA writes Malami, seeks recognition The Eagle Online:
The splinter group of the NBA was formed following the controversy that trailed the disinvitation of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to the 60th Annual General Conference of the NBA.
Breakaway lawyers write Malami to explain why they pulled out of NBA Pulse Nigeria:
The lawyers say their new association believes in the ideals that bind Nigerians together.
‘New Nigerian Bar Association’ Writes AGF Malami DNL Legal and Style:
The New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA) has notified Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, of its existence as a splinter group.
Northern lawyers write Malami over formation of new bar association Public News Update:
Tribune Online Northern lawyers write Malami over formation of new bar association Some aggrieved Northern lawyers who pulled out from the recently concluded Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference had written...
New NBA Faction Writes AGF Malami Naija News:
The New Nigeria Bar Association (NNBA) have written to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to inform him of their existence.
Northern lawyers Form New NBA, Writes AGF Malami Affairs TV:
Dissatisfied with the alleged peddling of sectional interest by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, some Lawyers of like minds have decided to form new ‘Nigerian Bar Association’ with the aim of protecting their interests as encapsulated under Section ...


   More Picks
1 BBnaija: “Why did you say Erica tried to kiss you” – Ebuka calls out Laycon (Video) - Bukas Blog, 7 hours ago
2 #BBNaija2020: See How Viewers Voted Their Favorite BBNaija Housemates This Week - Gbextra Online Portal, 8 hours ago
3 Police killed two during processions in Zaria, Kaduna, Shiites allege - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
4 ‘Don’t Kill Yourself Over Relationship’, Stella Damasus Tells Fans (Video) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
5 Toyin Lawani’s Son Cries Uncontrollably Over The Death Of Black Panther’s Star (Video) - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
6 You Need to See this Hilarious Vlog of Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Mum Pranking Her Friends - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 You Could See Drama Between Messi & Barcelona – Boateng - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
8 Thousands of Iraq’s Shiites commemorate Ashura amid coronavirus pandemic - NNN, 11 hours ago
9 Prince Ned Nwoko Emerged Top Humanitarian With His Eradication Of Malaria Project - Abuja Press, 8 hours ago
10 Blasphemy: Coalition condemns Human Rights Organisations over Sharif Yahya’s death sentence objection - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info