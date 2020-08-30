Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#BBNaija: “When you saw me with Kiddwaya in the bathroom, I just told him to help me unzip my outfit” – Nengi tells Ozo
Information Nigeria  - Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi on Saturday night was caught in the bathroom with Kiddwaya. Both housemates were caught by Ozo and Neo in the bathroom immediately after the party.

19 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, has given reasons for avoiding Nengi intentionally in the house. Nengi approached Kiddwaya after Saturday night party, accusing him of avoiding her.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The current HoH, Ozo has developed cold feet after he bumped into housemate Kiddwaya in the bathroom with his house lover Nengi. Before the Saturday party commenced, the ...
360Nobs.com:
Big brother Naija housemate, Erica has asked her love interest, Kiddwaya for clarifications about Nengi. The duo had a fight last night because Kiddwaya was flirting with Nengi. During a conversation this afternoon, Erica told him to tell her if he ...
Legit 9ja:
BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya, has given reasons for avoiding Nengi intentionally in the house. Nengi approached Kiddwaya after Saturday night party, accusing him of avoiding her.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
BBNaija housemate, Ozo on Sunday morning accused Nengi of not speaking the truth about the bathroom moment with Kiddwaya.Kiddwaya and Nengi were caught in the bathroom by Ozo.However, when approached by Ozo who was jealous, Nengi said she just needed ...
Kiddwaya explains why he is avoiding Nengi 1st for Credible News:
Big Brother Naija housemate, KiddWaya has explained why he has intentionally avoided his colleague, Nengi. This moment occurred when Nengi approached Kiddwaya after Saturday night party, accusing him of avoiding her.
EE Live:
BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has explained his relationship with Nengi, whom he has recently been suspiciously caught with.
Black Berry Babes:
Big brother Naija housemate, Nengi has reminded Ozo for the umpteenth time, that he is like a brother to her.They had a conversation last night and Ozo complained about seeing Nengi and Kiddwaya in a suspicious position in the toilet.
The Genius Media:
VIDEO: I Got Bored Of You , Kiddwaya Tells Nengi - #bbnaijalockdown2020---Big Brother Naija house have been filled with drama lately, from Erica and Kiddwaya’s situation, to Ozo and Nengi’s friend zoning moments and to Nengi and kiddwaya’s friendship, ...
Abuja Reporters:
Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Rebecca, popularly known as “Nengi” has told fellow housemate, Kiddwaya, that she feels a certain way about him. She, however, lamented that the Benue-born billionaire’s son has been avoiding her all along.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
BBNaija 2020: Nengi Lying About Bathroom Moment With Kiddwaya – Ozo Tells Neo
Willamazen:
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Ozo on Sunday morning accused Nengi of not speaking the truth about the bathroom moment with Kiddwaya. Kiddwaya and Nengi were caught in the bathroom by Ozo. However, when approached by Ozo who was jealous, Nengi ...
Sleek Gist:
Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi on Saturday night was nabbed in the bathroom with Kiddwaya. Both housemates were caught by ...
Salone:
2020 Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee, shared a piece of message to fellow housemate, Ozo that pertains to his friendship with Nengi. Vee told Ozo that Nengi likes him and it is because she told her how jealous she was when she saw Ozo give Dorathy a ...
Naija on Point:
Nengi Rebecca, the Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate who is popularly known as “Nengi” has told fellow housemate, Kiddwaya, that she feels a certain way…
Bukas Blog:
Bbnaija housemate Ozo was in shock last night after he found his crush Nengi in the Bathr00m with Kiddwaya. Moments before the party on Saturday, Ozo walked in on Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathr00m and decided to confront his crush about the awkward ...
Tori News:
Nengi has obviously become closer to Kidd since yesterday after he told Erica, his lover to find happiness elsewhere.


