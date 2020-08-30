Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FMCs in Yenagoa, Yola successfully separate Bayelsa-born Siamese twins free of charge
News photo News Diary Online  - The Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) in Yenagoa and Yola, have settled the bill incurred for surgical operations to separate Siamese twins born to an indigent couple in Nembe, Bayelsa .

 Additional Sources

FMC Yola again successfully separates conjoined twins Vanguard News:
By Umar Yusuf – Yola The Federal Medical Centre, Yola, has successfully separated another conjoined twins, the third in the series of such feat.
Channels Television:
The Nigerian Air Force has airlifted a set of twins after successfully undergoing a separation surgery at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola, Adamawa State. This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle ...
FMCs Yenagoa, Yola, successfully separate Bayelsa born siamese twins free of charge NNN:
The Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) Yenagoa and Yola, have paid the bil incurred for surgical operations to separate Siamese twins born to an indigent couple in Nembe, Bayelsa .
NAF Airlifts Conjoined Twins To Bayelsa After Successful Separation FR News:
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola. According to him, the twins – Mercy and Grace Aeiygbenmi, along with their parents and medical team have been conveyed to their base in Yenagoa, the ...
WOW!!! NAF Airlifts Conjoined Twins Back To Yenagoa After A Successful Surgery (Photos) Nigeria Breaking News:
In fulfillment of the promise made on 2 January 2020, when they were airlifted from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to Yola in Adamawa State, the Nigerian Read more


