FEMA warns FCT residents of severe flood, confirms water washed man away in Lugbe Nigerian Eye - The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has warned FCT residents to avoid flooded areas to avert the dangers of becoming victims of flood.The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Idriss Abbas, gave the warning in a statement on Sunday, NAN reports.Abbas ...



News Credibility Score: 99%