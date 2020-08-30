Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Moment man ‘in Patriot Prayer hat’ is shot dead in Portland amid clashes with BLM and Trump fans
News photo The Street Journal  - Disturbing video shows the moment a man wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap was shot and killed in Portland as tensions between pro-Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter counter-protesters boiled over.

10 hours ago
One dead in Portland shooting after demonstrators clash The Guardian:
A person was shot dead Saturday in Portland following clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of US President Donald Trump, police said.
Man shot dead as Black Lives Matter Protesters clash with Trump supporters Olisa TV:
A man has been shot dead in Oregon as a procession of supporters of President Trump clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland. The identity of the victim is yet to be released and it not yet clear whether the shooting was directly linked ...
One Dead As Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash In Portland, US (Pics) My Celebrity & I:
One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.
Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash In Portland, US. One Dead Sahara Weekly Magazine:
Sadly, one person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.
Today:
Clashes erupted Saturday in Portland, Oregon, between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters, police said. One person was shot and killed but it was not clear whether his death was directly linked to the unrest.
Deadly shooting in Portland as Trump supporters conflict with Black Lives Matter dissenters Oyo Gist:
One individual was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a huge band of Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter dissenters conflicted in the lanes, police said.
1 killed As Trump Supporters, Protesters Clash In Portland Global Village Extra:
By GILLIAN FLACCUS PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said. It wasn’t...
Trump supporters clash with protesters in Portland Gist Punch:
One person was shot and killed last night in downtown Portland, the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon, as tensions between a group of U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters and anti-racist protesters escalated.The shooting took place at 8:46 p.


