Latest: Recently Appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police Dies In Abuja
News photo Legit 9ja  - Rabiu Yusuf, a serving Assistant Inspector-General of Police is reportedly dead. According to gathered information, Yusuf died on Saturday after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital.

21 hours ago
Sahara Reporters:
A serving Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 14 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna State, Rabiu Yusuf, is dead. Yusuf died on Saturday after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital, according tokatsinapost.com.ng.
Newly Appointed Katsina Zone 14 AIG, Yusuf, Dies News Break:
Rabiu Yusuf, the newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police for Katsina Zone 14, has died. Read Also: Fayose To Supporters: Stop Attacking Segun Oni On Social Media, He’s Our Man Now According to Katsina Post, Yusuf passed away on Saturday.
Newly-promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police dies The Eagle Online:
The amiable AIG was reported to have died on Saturday.
Police AIG, Rabiu Yusuf Is Dead City People Magazine:
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 14, Rabiu Yusuf, has been confirmed dead.
Police AIG Rabiu Yusuf Is Dead The Next Edition:
The newly appointed Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) for zone 14, Rabiu Yusuf is dead. Police authorities confirmed the development on Sunday. Mr. Yusuf, who was recently promoted, was deployed to Katsina to head the newly created Zone 14, ...
The Paradigm:
An Assistant Inspector-General of Police, who was among those recently promoted and deployed, Rabiu Yusuf, is dead, Katsina Post is reporting. The amiable AIG was reported to have died on Saturday. After his promotion, Yusuf was deployed to head the ...
Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead The Essence TV:
Aserving Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 14 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna State, Rabiu
Police AIG Rabiu Yusuf Dies In Katsina Naija News:
Rabiu Yusuf, the newly appointed Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) for zone 14 Katsina, is dead. But police authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of the AIG. Yusuf died on Saturday after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital.
NEWLY APPOINTED POLICE AIG FOR ZONE 4 DIES, SEE PIX Abuja Reporters:
Newly appointed Katsina zone 14 AIG, Rabiu Yusuf is dead The death of a gallant and intelligence Nigeria police officer, AIG Rabiu Yusuf. AIG Rabiu Yusuf passed away in the morning hours of Saturday. AIG Rabiu Yusuf was amongst the officers who ...
Newly appointed police AIG dies in Katsina Ladun Liadi Blog:
The newly appointed Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) for zone 14 Kasina Rabi’u Yusuf is dead.Details of his death were still sketchy as the time of filing this report.But police authorities confirmed the development.Details shortly…
Police Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) Is Dead The Genius Media:
BREAKING: Police Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) Is Dead---The newly appointed (AIG) for zone 14 Kasina  Rabi’u Yusuf is dead.
Police AIG, Rabiu Yusuf Dies Affairs TV:
The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 14, Katsina State, Rabi’u Yusuf, has died. It was revealed that Yusuf died early Saturday morning.
Yusuf Is Dead Nigeria Breaking News:
Yusuf is dead


