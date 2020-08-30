Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#BBNaija2020: See How Viewers Voted Their Favorite BBNaija Housemates This Week
Gbextra Online Portal  - How Viewers Voted Their Favorite BBNaija Housemates. The organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija reality TV show have released the score board showing how [...]

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Daily Post:
Organisers of Big brother Naija, BBNaija have bowed to pressure from viewers to change the voting process. DAILY POST recalls that viewers over the weeks had criticised the new twist on the eviction process.


   More Picks
1 BBnaija: “Why did you say Erica tried to kiss you” – Ebuka calls out Laycon (Video) - Bukas Blog, 7 hours ago
2 #BBNaija2020: See How Viewers Voted Their Favorite BBNaija Housemates This Week - Gbextra Online Portal, 8 hours ago
3 Police killed two during processions in Zaria, Kaduna, Shiites allege - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
4 ‘Don’t Kill Yourself Over Relationship’, Stella Damasus Tells Fans (Video) - Information Nigeria, 8 hours ago
5 Toyin Lawani’s Son Cries Uncontrollably Over The Death Of Black Panther’s Star (Video) - FL Vibe, 9 hours ago
6 You Need to See this Hilarious Vlog of Ini Dima-Okojie & Her Mum Pranking Her Friends - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
7 You Could See Drama Between Messi & Barcelona – Boateng - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
8 Thousands of Iraq’s Shiites commemorate Ashura amid coronavirus pandemic - NNN, 11 hours ago
9 Prince Ned Nwoko Emerged Top Humanitarian With His Eradication Of Malaria Project - Abuja Press, 8 hours ago
10 Blasphemy: Coalition condemns Human Rights Organisations over Sharif Yahya’s death sentence objection - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info