Prince Ned Nwoko Emerged Top Humanitarian With His Eradication Of Malaria Project Abuja Press - Prince Ned Nwoko Emerged Top Humanitarian With His Eradication Of Malaria Project.Prince Ned Nwoko has emerged number One at WHO IS WHO’S top 4 humanitarian Awards amongst Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Wale Adenuga.The Award which was presented to him in ...



News Credibility Score: 30%