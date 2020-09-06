Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
#BBNaija: My father and mother made a mistake – Erica blames her parents for Saturday night’s outburst
The Info NG
- Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog The fierce female housemate on the BBNaija show, Erica has blamed her parents and mental health for Saturday night’s outburst.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Erica has blamed her parents and mental health for Saturday’s night out burst. Recall that Erica rained insults at Laycon for claiming she tried to kiss him severally.
The Nation:
By Adeniyi Adewoyin Current Head of House Erica has expressed regret for choosing Prince as her deputy. Erica made this statement after her fall out with Laycon on Saturday night.
Yaba Left Online:
Saying it’s probably the hardest thing she’s ever done in her life —admitting that she’s wrong— Erica is seen in a new video apologizing to the rest of the housemates over her outburst on Saturday night.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Big Brother Naija, housemate Erica has blamed her parents and mental health for Saturday’s night out burst. Recall that Erica rained insults at Laycon for claiming she tried to kiss him severally.
Information Nigeria:
Erica is seen in a new video apologizing to the rest of the housemates over her outburst on Saturday night.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has also attacked her supposed friend in the house, Prince. She said he is two-faced. According to her, he cannot pick a side.
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT The recent outburst by Erica in the BBNaija house has been blamed on the parents and upbringing she went through in her childhood.
Gbextra Online Portal:
Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown housemate, Erica has blamed her parents and mental health for Saturday’s night out burst. Recall that Erica rained insults at [...]
FL Vibe:
My father, mother made mistake – Erica attacks parents Big Brother Naija, housemate Erica has blamed her parents and mental health for Saturday’s night out burst. Recall that Erica rained insults at Laycon for claiming she...
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Big brother lockdown housemate Erica has apologised for her wild behaviour on Saturday..... Erica apologized to other housemates for what happened after she rained abuses on housemate Laycon.. According to her;This is like the hardest thing I've ever ...
More Picks
1
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
2
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
4
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
5
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
6
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
7
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
6 hours ago
8
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
9
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
10
Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen -
The Street Journal,
8 hours ago
