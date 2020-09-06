Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Tunisian police kill three suspected militants after fatal attack on officer
Today
- Police in Tunisia chased and shot dead three suspected Islamist militants after they attacked two police officers, killing one of them, in the coastal city of Sousse on Sunday, the authorities said.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another Sunday before three assailants were...
The Punch:
Tunisia knife attack kills officer, 3 'terrorists' shot dead<br />Tunis, Tunisia | AFP | Sunday 9/6/2020 - 10:56 UTC+2 | 154 words<br /><br />Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and ...
Olisa TV:
Police in Tunisia chased and shot dead three suspected Islamist militants after they attacked two policemen in the coastal city of Sousse on Sunday, a security official told Reuters. According to the official, one of the policemen died in the attack in ...
The Trent:
Three persons have been reported killed and seven others kidnapped in a Sunday morning attack on two villages in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Awemi Dio Maisamari, the national president of Adara Development Association, confirmed the ...
The Street Journal:
Tunisian forensic police investigate the site of an attack on Tunisian National Guard officers on September 6, 2020, in Sousse, south of the capital Tunis. Bechir TAIEB AFPAttackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded ...
Oyo Gist:
Tunisian police shot dead three aggressors who smashed their vehicle into security officials and assaulted them with blades, killing one officer and harming another in the waterfront resort town of Sousse. Sousse was the site of Tunisia's deadliest ...
Paradise News:
By Kelvin Obambon Security officials in Tunisia say a police officer has been killed and another wounded in a knife attack in the coastal resort [Read More]<br />Policeman, three others killed in Tunisia knife attack is a post from: Paradise News which ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Attackers with knives killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another on Sunday before three assailants were shot dead, the National Guard said, labelling it a “terrorist attack”.The attack took place in the tourist city of Sousse, the ...
More Picks
1
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
2
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
4
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
5
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
6
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
7
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
6 hours ago
8
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
9
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
10
Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen -
The Street Journal,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...