News at a Glance
BBNaija 2020: Erica packs her bags, ready to leave Lockdown house [VIDEO]
Daily Post
- Erica, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has packed her bags, ready to go home today. This is after she broke major Lockdown house rules.
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
360Nobs.com:
Erica, a Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has packed her bags, ready to go home today. This is after she broke major Lockdown house rules.
The Eagle Online:
She packed her bags from the Head of House lounge after her outburst with Laycon and Prince on Saturday night in preparation for her disqualification
Nigeria Newspaper:
BBNaija: Erica Packs Her Bags, Ready To Leave Lockdown House
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS BBNaija: Erica packs her bags, ready to leave Lockdown house [VIDEO] Erica, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has packed her bags, ready to go home today. This is after she broke major Lockdown house rules.
FL Vibe:
I know I will be disqualified, I have already packed my bags – Erica Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim is ready to leave the lockdown house, as she just expressed her fears about being disqualified...
Bukas Blog:
BBnaija lockdown housemate Erica lost her temper after the party on Saturday. The actress verbally attacked Laycon, Prince and Dorothy and also said she doesn’t care if she gets evicted on Sunday. After a lengthy rant, Erica went to the HOH lounge and ...
Gbextra Online Portal:
Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica was seen packing her bags, ready to go home today. This is after she broke major Lockdown house rules. [...]
Eco City Reporters:
Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim is ready to leave the lockdown house, as she just expressed her fears about being disqualified from the house.
Nesco Media:
Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Erica has revealed that she is ready to leave the house after her face-off with fellow housemate Laycon. In a conversation with her love interest, Kiddwaya, the female housemate said she knows she will be disqualified ...
Inside Mainland:
There was tension in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house on Saturday night, September 5, after Erica confronted Laycon over his claim that she has tried to kiss him a few times.
Tori News:
Among several house rules Erica, who is the current Head of House broke yesterday include threatening to kill fellow housemate, Laycon outside the house.
