Keyshia Cole and ex-husband Daniel Gibson agree to no child support or spousal support as they finally reach divorce settlement
News photo Monte Oz Live  - American singer, Keyshia Cole and her ex-husband, NBA star Daniel Gibson, have inally reached a divorce agreement after three years apart.

23 hours ago
Dr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young has revealed her expenses to justify the request for $2M a month in spousal support amid the couple's multimillion-dollar divorce.
Nicole Young the estranged of American music mogul Dr Dre has revealed her monthly expenses to justify her request for a $2m a month in spousal support amid the couple’s multimillion-dollar divorce.
Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young has revealed her expenses to justify the request for $2M a month in spousal support amid the couple’s multimillion-dollar divorce.
Nicole Young has become accustomed to an incredibly lavish lifestyle. And she’s asking for almost $2 million a month—yes, a month—to ensure she maintains it. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Dr. Dre’s soon-to-be ex-wife has provided a list ...
