News at a Glance

Buhari blames corrupt middlemen, ‘foreigners’ for sudden rise in food prices News Diary Online - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the concern of his administration about the sudden spiral of food prices, at a time when the economy is [...] The post Buhari blames corrupt middlemen, 'foreigners' for sudden rise in food prices first appeared ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



