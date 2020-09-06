Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Child traffickers arrested for killing a new mother and selling her newborn baby
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 68-year-old nurse, Mary Ishmael and 23-year-old Chinedu Nwachukwu have been arrested by the Rivers state police command for killing a mother of a three-month-old child Chinonye Queen Uzoma, and selling her baby afterwards.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


