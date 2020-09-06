Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osama bin Laden’s niece says only Trump can prevent another 9/11 because he ‘stops terrorists at the root’
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Osama bin Laden's niece has said Donald Trump is the only president who can prevent another 911 attack on America.Noor Bin Ladin, who is an avid Trump supporter despite living in Switzerland - said she has backed the president since he announced his ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Trump must be re-elected, only him can prevent another 9/11 - Osama bin Laden Linda Ikeji Blog:
                            Osama Bin Ladin's niece, Noor Bin Ladin, has stated Donald Trump is the only president who can
US Election: Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Donald Trump For President The Herald:
The niece of America’s most notorious terrorist, Osama bin Laden has announced her support for the US President, Donald Trump. In an interview with the New York Post, Noor bin Ladin, who spells her surname differently from her terrorist uncle told the ...
Only Trump Can Prevent Another 9/11 – Osama bin Laden’s Niece Gives Reason Why Trump Must Be Re-elected Reporters Wall:
Osama Bin Ladin’s niece, Noor Bin Ladin, has stated Donald Trump is the only president who can prevent another 911 terrorist attack on America, because More
Only Trump Can Prevent Another 9/11 Attack In US – Osama Bin Laden’s Niece News Break:
Noor, Osama Bin Ladin’s niece, has claimed that Donald Trump is the only President that can prevent another 911 terrorist attack in the United States of America. Read Also: Any Muslim Lawyer Who Defends Convicted Kano Singer Has Renounced Their Faith ― ...
Only Trump Can Prevent Another 9/11, He Must Be Re-elected – Osama Bin Laden’s Niece KOKO TV Nigeria:
Osama Bin Ladin’s niece, Noor Bin Ladin, has stated that Donald Trump needs to be re-elected, as is the only president who can prevent another 911 terrorist attack on America. Recall that Bin Laden, an Afghanistan had planned and executed the greatest ...
The Street Journal:
Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden may have secretly communicated with his terrorist associates by hiding coded messages in porn videos, a new documentary series explores.The new National Geographic special, Bin Laden’s Hard Drive, analyses the extensive ...
Trump must be re-elected to prevent another 9/11 - Osama bin Laden’s niece Nigeria Newspaper:
Trump must be re-elected to prevent another 9/11 - Osama bin Laden’s niece
Trump must be re-elected, only him can prevent another 9/11 - Osama bin Laden’s niece says Titiloye's Blog:
Osama Bin Ladin's niece, Noor Bin Ladin, has stated Donald Trump is the only president who can prevent another 911 terrorist attack on America because he ‘stops terrorists at the root’Osama bin Laden organized the 911 terrorist attack in New York, the ...


   More Picks
1 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
5 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 6 hours ago
8 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info