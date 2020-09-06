Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Carabao Cup Draw: Leicester City vs Arsenal, Man City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace (See Full Fixtures)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Manchester City will begin their quest for a record-equalling eighth Carabao Cup with a third-round tie against Bournemouth or Crystal Palace, while Leicester City face Arsenal at the same stage.

21 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace is homecoming for me The Nation:
Born and bred in South East London, enterprising midfielder Eberechi Eze said signing for Crystal Palace, is homecoming for him.
Arsenal face Leicester in Carabao Cup third-round tie The Punch:
Arsenal will square up against Leicester City in the third round tie of the Carabao Cup, while Manchester City will begin their quest for a record-equalling eighth title against Bournemouth or Crys...
Security forces blockade Minsk city centre as more than 100,000 demonstrators march on palace The Street Journal:
Army and security forces blockade Minsk city centre as more than 100,000 demonstrators march on Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's palace demanding he quit over 'rigged' election victoryMr Lukashenko, 66, has ruled the country since 1994 and won ...
Carabao Cup: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd discover opponents [Full fixtures] See Naija:
The draws for the second and third rounds of this season’s Carabao Cup were concluded on Sunday. Like the first round, the second round is regionalised, meaning clubs are split into North and South sections.
Steve Cooper’s scathing assessment of Carabao Cup exit as Swansea City boss gives key Grimes and Celina updates Gistvile:
Steve Cooper says Swansea City failed to do the “non-negotiables” in their 2-0 defeat to Newport County at Rodney Parade. A brace from Tristan Abrahams earned Michael Flynn’s men victory in the first round Carabao Cup encounter in Newport. It meant the ...


   More Picks
1 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
5 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 6 hours ago
8 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
