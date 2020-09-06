Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Protest: We’ll Hold You Responsible For Any Attack On Workers, NLC Tells Rivers Gov
Leadership
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it has received credible information that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike plans to mobilise hired thugs to disrupt Tuesday’s peaceful protest by workers in the state.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt A serious showdown is looming between the civil servants and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike over disagreements on industrial actions.
Vanguard News:
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja The organized labour has accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of planning to unleash thugs on workers over the proposed protest on Tuesday. The organised labour in a statement signed by the President of Nigeria ...
Channels Television:
The Rivers State Government has accused the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) of colluding with its national leadership to force industrial action on workers in the state.
The Punch:
Adelani Adepegba and Dennis Naku The Nigeria Labour Congress has accused the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of mobilising thugs to stop the planned workers’ protest billed for Tuesday in Port...
Premium Times:
NLC accused the Rivers government of plotting to disrupt the protest.
AIT:
RSG accuses State NLC of colluding with its national leadership The Rivers State Government has accused the State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress( NLC ) of colluding with its national leadership to force industrial action on workers in the State ...
TVC News:
Ahead of its Tuesday protest in Rivers state, organised labour says it is in receipt of what it calls very credible information that Governor Nyesom Wike has mobilized two local governments councils around Port Harcourt metropolis to engage armed thugs ...
Business Day:
The war o words preceding the much talked-about strike action expected on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, has intensified as no party is ready to tone down.
The Street Journal:
Nyesom Wike By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja The organized labour has accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of planning to unleash thugs on workers over the proposed protest on Tuesday. The organised labour in a statement signed by the President of ...
Dez Mayorz:
Labor strike WE CAN’T STOP YOUR PLANNED PROTEST IN RIVERS STATE The National Youth Council of Nigeria is aware of the proposed protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in Rivers State slated on Tuesday, 8th of September, 2020.
More Picks
1
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
2
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
4
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
5
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
6
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
7
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
6 hours ago
8
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
9
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
10
Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen -
The Street Journal,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...