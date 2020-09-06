Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NAIRA NOTES: President Buhari’s Daughter Should Be Arrested, Says Nigerians [VIDEO]
News photo The Genius Media  - NAIRA NOTES: President Buhari’s Daughter Should Be Arrested, Says Nigerians [VIDEO]---The Nigerian People are currently clamouring for the arrest of newly wedded couple Hanan and Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban, daughter and son-in-law to President Buhari ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

‘Naira rain’ at Buhari’s daughter’s wedding sparks debate The Punch:
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A viral video of guests spraying money at the wedding of the President’s daughter, Hanan Buhari, and Turad Sha’aban has sparked a heated debate on social media. It com...
‘Naira Rain’ At The Marriage ceremony Of President Buhari’s Daughter Sparks Debate Naija on Point:
The couple A viral video of company spraying cash on the marriage ceremony of the President’s daughter, Hanan Buhari, and Turad Sha’aban has sparked a…
‘Naira rain’ at Buhari’s daughter’s wedding sparks debate Effiezy:
A viral video of guests spraying money at the wedding of the President’s daughter, Hanan Buhari, and Turad Sha’aban has sparked a heated debate on...
VIRAL VIDEO OF MONEY AT HANAN BUHARI’S WEDDING IN THE VILLA SPARKS OUTRAGE Abuja Reporters:
‌ Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A viral video of guests spraying money at the wedding of the President’s daughter, Hanan Buhari, and Turad Sha’aban has sparked a heated debate on social media.
Tori News:
In the video, Hanan is seen dancing with the bridegroom while several persons throw naira notes at them.


   More Picks
1 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
5 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 6 hours ago
8 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info