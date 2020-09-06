Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kwara Blue-eyed woman abandoned by husband remarries him after reconciliation (PHOTOS)
News photo Sleek Gist  - Blue-eyed Kwara state woman,Risikat Azeez, who claimed that she was kicked out of her matrimonial home for her blue eyes, ...

19 hours ago
Blue-eyed Kwara woman and husband remarry (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Blue-eyed Kwara woman, Risikat Azeez, and her husband, Wasiu Omo-Dada, have remarried. The couple had a Nikkai ceremony attended by family and friends at Alfa Ajijola -Anabi Compound, Aiyegbami, Ilorin Kwara state on Saturday, September 5.
PHOTOS: Blue-eyed Risikat reweds husband The Cable:
Risikat Azeez, the blue-eyed woman who said she was kicked out of her home for her features, has now remarried Abdul-Wasiu Omo-Dada, her husband.
Blue-eyed woman and husband re-marry (PHOTOS) Yaba Left Online:
Risikat Azeez, the viral blue-eyed woman, from Kwara State and her husband, Wasiu Omo-Dada have re-married, multiple reports suggests.
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by husband remarries him (Photos) Ofofo:
The blue-eyed lady, Risikat Azeez has remarried her husband , Wasiu Dada who reportedly abandoned her and their daughters because of their blue eyes.
Blue-eyed Kwara woman and husband remarry (photos) Velox News:
Blue-eyed Kwara woman, Risikat Azeez, and her husband, Wasiu Omo-Dada, have remarried.   The couple had a Nikkai ceremony attended by family and friends at Alfa Ajijola -Anabi Compound, Aiyegbami, Ilorin Kwara state on Saturday, September 5.
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by husband remarries him (Photos) Hit NG:
The blue-eyed lady,Risikat Azeezwho accused her husband,Wasiu Dadaof abandoning her and their daughters because of their blue eyes, has remarried him after reconciliation in Kwara State. Photos shared by Hammid Bakare on Facebook, showed the couple all ...


