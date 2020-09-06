Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirms 1,291,724 cases of Covid-19 in the continent
News photo Vanguard News  - The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), on Sunday, said the number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 1,291,724 in the continent.

