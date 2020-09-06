Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banker shares a powerful story of how God used him to elevate a security guard to a higher position. [Swipe]
News photo Instablog 9ja  - Banker shares a powerful story of how God used him to elevate a security guard to a higher position.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Banker narrates how he was able to help elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Nigerian banker has narrated how God used him to elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank. Ayomide Babalola-mr Flow in his Facebook post, revealed that the security guard had told him about having an OND certificate.
Banker narrates how he was able to help elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog According to a story that has gone viral on social media, a Nigerian banker took to his Facebook account to narrate how God used him to elevate a security guard to a ...
One week miracle: Banker narrates how God used him to elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank Correct NG:
When it is your time, God will always bring your destiny helper. This is the case of one Mr, Idris who worked as a security man in a bank on Friday and was elevated to a better position the following Monday with the help of a banker.
Banker narrates how he was able to help elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank Velox News:
A Nigerian banker has narrated how God used him to elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank.  Ayomide Babalola-mr Flow in his Facebook post, revealed that the security guard had told him about having an OND certificate.
Banker narrates how he was able to help elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank Eco City Reporters:
A Nigerian banker has narrated howGod used him to elevate a security guard to a better position in the bank. Ayomide Babalola-mr Flow in his Facebook post, revealed that the security guard had told him about havingan OND certificate.
How God used a banker to elevate a security guard to a higher position Kemi Filani Blog:
A Nigerian Banker has narrated a powerful story about how God used him to change the story of a security guard in his bank.


   More Picks
1 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
5 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 6 hours ago
8 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info