Toxic waste discharged by WeWood Company allegedly kills three in Ondo
News photo Daily Post  - Three persons have been confirmed dead in Ondo State following alleged exposure to toxic waste.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Toxic waste kills three in Ondo forest The Guardian:
Families of three persons allegedly killed by toxic waste discharged into a pit in Omotosho Forest Reserve in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State have demanded justice.
Three die in Ondo forest after inhaling toxic waste The Nation:
Osagie Otabor, Akure Three persons have been killed by toxic.waste from an Chinese manufacturing company, Wewood Company, in Omotosho, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State. The toxic waste had overfilled the pit where the firm discharged it ...
Toxic waste kills three in Ondo Forest Reserve Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Toxic waste kills three in Ondo Forest Reserve Three forest operators who deal in woodcutting have been killed by chemical reaction dumped in the forest by a Chinese manufacturing company, WeWood company, in Omotosho, Okitipupa Local ...
3 die after inhaling toxic waste in Ondo forest Vanguard News:
…it’s an accident – State police …it’s a reckless, irresponsible act by the company – Family of deceased Dayo Johnson – Akure Three persons have died after inhaling toxic waste discharged in a forest reserve by a Chinese manufacturing company in ...
Toxic Waste From Chinese Company Kills Three In Ondo Forest Reserve Sahara Reporters:
Three persons have been killed by toxic waste from a Chinese company, WeWood, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victims, MondayAkinmusire, Samuel Louis and Ododolewa Adebowale, died last week in a forest reserve in the town ...
Chemical kills three timber operators in Ondo forest The Punch:
Peter Dada, Akure<br />Three people have been killed by toxic waste in Omotosho town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.<br />The deceased, Monday Akinmusire, 35; Samuel Louis, 45; and O...
How chemical killed 3 timber operators in Ondo forest Top Naija:
At least three people have been killed by toxic waste in Omotosho town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, TopNaija reports.
How toxic waste killed three in Ondo The Eagle Online:
The casualties have been identified as Akinmusire Monday (35), Samuel Louis (45) and Ododolewa Adebowale (19).
Chinese company in Abia State accused of allegedly abusing workers 1st for Credible News:
Allegations of abuse surfaced in August against Nigerian employees by managers of a Chinese company in Abia State, south-east Nigeria. The whistleblower, simply known by his Twitter handle @Truthfully83, via a thread in August 2020, claims to have ...


