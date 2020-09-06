Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Toxic waste discharged by WeWood Company allegedly kills three in Ondo
Daily Post
- Three persons have been confirmed dead in Ondo State following alleged exposure to toxic waste.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Families of three persons allegedly killed by toxic waste discharged into a pit in Omotosho Forest Reserve in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State have demanded justice.
The Nation:
Osagie Otabor, Akure Three persons have been killed by toxic.waste from an Chinese manufacturing company, Wewood Company, in Omotosho, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State. The toxic waste had overfilled the pit where the firm discharged it ...
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Toxic waste kills three in Ondo Forest Reserve Three forest operators who deal in woodcutting have been killed by chemical reaction dumped in the forest by a Chinese manufacturing company, WeWood company, in Omotosho, Okitipupa Local ...
Vanguard News:
…it’s an accident – State police …it’s a reckless, irresponsible act by the company – Family of deceased Dayo Johnson – Akure Three persons have died after inhaling toxic waste discharged in a forest reserve by a Chinese manufacturing company in ...
Sahara Reporters:
Three persons have been killed by toxic waste from a Chinese company, WeWood, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victims, MondayAkinmusire, Samuel Louis and Ododolewa Adebowale, died last week in a forest reserve in the town ...
The Punch:
Peter Dada, Akure<br />Three people have been killed by toxic waste in Omotosho town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.<br />The deceased, Monday Akinmusire, 35; Samuel Louis, 45; and O...
Top Naija:
At least three people have been killed by toxic waste in Omotosho town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, TopNaija reports.
The Eagle Online:
The casualties have been identified as Akinmusire Monday (35), Samuel Louis (45) and Ododolewa Adebowale (19).
1st for Credible News:
Allegations of abuse surfaced in August against Nigerian employees by managers of a Chinese company in Abia State, south-east Nigeria. The whistleblower, simply known by his Twitter handle @Truthfully83, via a thread in August 2020, claims to have ...
More Picks
1
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
2
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
4
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
5
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
6
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
7
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
6 hours ago
8
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
9
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
10
Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen -
The Street Journal,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...