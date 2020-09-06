Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Erica disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show
Gistvile  - Following her outburst on Saturday night September 5, Erica has just been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija lockdown show.    Big brother gathered the housemates and addressed them.   He found her guilty of verbally assaulting Laycon. He said her ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
…As Neo gets a strong and final warning following an argument with Vee Big Brother Naija Housemate, Erica has been disqualified from the reality show.
Erica disqualified from Big Brother Naija Premium Times:
Erica, who was the Head of House (HOH) had earlier gotten two strikes for repeatedly breaking the house rules.
Erica disqualified from Big Brother Reality Show (VIDEO) The Herald:
Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality game show, season 5, Lockdown edition. This is coming after her alcohol induced rant where she body-shamed and threatened to kill a fellow housemate, Laycon. It would be ...
Mega News:
Erica Nlwedim on Sunday evening was disqualified from Big Brother Naija House for flouting multiple house rules, including defacing Big Brother property and making the same unavailable for the use of another housemate.
Erica Disqualified From Big Brother Naija 2020 Yawnaija:
Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.


   More Picks
1 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
5 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 6 hours ago
8 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info