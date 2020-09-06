Post News
News at a Glance
Mercy Eke Cries Profusely Over Erica’s Disqualification From The BBNaija Show
Sleek Gist
- Few minutes after the disqualification of BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim,Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has taken to ...
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Mercy Eke, winner of 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show, has reacted to Erica’s disqualification from the Lockdown House. Erica was disqualified for breaking the house rules on Sunday. She was sent packing on Sunday by the organizers after receiving a ...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A video of BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, crying has surfaced online following Erica’s disqualification from the lockdown house.
Nigerian Eye:
Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the disqualification of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Erica, from the Lockdown house. Erica on Sunday was found guilty of flouting the house rules and bullying housemate.
Salone:
What do you guys got to say about this' The Winner of Big Brother Naija housemate 2019 Mercy Eke cries on Instagram live video over Erica’s disqualification.
The Genius Media:
#BBNaija: Watch As Mercy Eke Cry Over Erica’s Eviction [VIDEO]---Winner of the Pepper Dem edition of the reality TV show, Mercy Eke has been spotted crying over her favorite housemates disqualification from the 'Lockdown' Edition and this attracted a ...
Naija on Point:
Mercy Eke, the winner of the 2019 Pepper Dem Edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, is very sad over the disqualification of…
1st for Credible News:
2019 Big Brother Naija winner and history maker, Mercy Eke wept profusely on her Instagram Live following the disqualification of Lockdown contestant, Erica. On Sunday, September 6, Erica booted out of the ongoing BBNaija Lockdown competition following ...
Luci Post:
Following the disqualification of BBNaija housemate, Erica from the reality TV show on Sunday night, Nigerians have already started reacting to the development as they stress that she brought it upon herself. Winner of...
Gidi Feed:
Season four winner Mercy Eke cried over the news that Erica was disqualified by big brother due to her misconduct in the big brother house moments after the Saturday night party.
Nesco Media:
As a result of Erica’s disqualification from the BBNaija Lockdown house on Sunday evening September 6, a video surfaced online and has since gone viral.
Naija Diary:
Bbnaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke has broken down in tears following Erica’s disqualification from the lockdown house. Recall that Erica caused drama on Saturday night and broke several house rules, which gained her third strike and disqualification.
First Reports:
Mercy Eke, former Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner, could not hold her emotions, bursting into tears on Sunday after Season 5 housemate Erica was disqualified from the reality TV show.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Coming after controversial Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim was disqualified from the show, last season’s winner, Mercy Eke has taken to her Instagram live to cry bitterly.
