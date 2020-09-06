Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hired Assassins Would Have Killed Me, But God Used Governor Obaseki To Save Me – Apostle Johnson Suleiman
News photo The Street Journal  - The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has narrated how the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, saved him and his family from hired assassins in 2018.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


