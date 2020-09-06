Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Hired Assassins Would Have Killed Me, But God Used Governor Obaseki To Save Me – Apostle Johnson Suleiman
The Street Journal
- The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has narrated how the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, saved him and his family from hired assassins in 2018.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
…We will follow Shaibu to any party, says Apostle Suleiman’s father By Gabriel Enogholase GENERAL Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has disclosed that he owes the Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples ...
Nigerian Observer:
…We will follow Shaibu to any party, says Apostle Suleiman’s father General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Sunday, said he owes the Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr.
The Herald:
The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for saving his life in a 2018 assassination attempt.
The Trent:
Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, on Sunday pledged the Church’s continued support for the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki. Obaseki is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the ...
The Next Edition:
General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Sunday, narrated how the Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, saved him from hired ...
The Eagle Online:
Obaseki is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled for September 19.
Effiezy:
Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, on Sunday met Gov. Godwin Obaseki ahead of the Edo Gubernatorial Election scheduled for Sept. 19....
Naija News:
The General Overseer of the Omoge Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Sunday met with the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki. The Edo State Governor on Sunday visited Suleman’s Church, to ...
More Picks
1
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
2
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
4
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
5
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
6
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
7
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
6 hours ago
8
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
9
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
10
Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen -
The Street Journal,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...