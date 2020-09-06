Post News
News at a Glance
Barcelona star, Luis Suarez agrees to join Juventus after being snubbed by new coach Ronald Koeman
Eco City Reporters
- Uruguay and Barcelona star, Luis Suarez, has agreed to join Juventus in a stunning move after new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman informed him he has no plans for him this season.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Uruguay and Barcelona star, Luis Suarez, has agreed to join Juventus in a stunning move after new Ba
The Nation:
Agency Reporter Barcelona and Juventus are negotiating a fee that will allow Luis Suarez to make the move to the Serie A champions.
FC Naija:
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants €25 million rated-star at the Camp Nou before the commencement of the new La Liga season.
Reporters Wall:
Barcelona held a meeting over Luiz Suarez transfer fee and the striker looks set to join Juventus this window.
The Dabigal Blog:
Luis Suarez is reportedly determined to ‘punish’ Barcelona for pushing him out, but that could in turn delay his transfer to Juventus, opening up the Edinson Cavani option. According to Sky Sport Italia and Calciomercato.com, the Uruguay international ...
Within Nigeria:
Luis Suarez has reportedly now agreed everything with Juventus and will sign for the Serie A champions this summer.
Nesco Media:
Barcelona star, Luis Suarez has agreed to join Juventus in a stunning move after new Barca coach Ronald Koeman informed him he has no plans for him this season.
The Genius Media:
TRANSFER! Barcelona And Juventus Are Currently Negotiating A Deal Over Luiz Suarez---Talks have been going on between Barcelona, Juventus as they bargain over a fee that will allow Luis Suarez to make the move to the Serie A champions.
Goal Ball Live:
Barcelona held a meeting over Luis Suarez transfer fee and the striker looks set More The post Transfer Fee Has Finally Been Agreed For Luis Suarez To Join Juventus was first published on GoalBall.
