Obaseki has good plans for Edo on paper, nothing on ground— Hosa Okunbo
News photo Vanguard News  - Edo State-born business magnate, and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbor, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki has good plans for the state. But that everything was on paper and nothing on ground.

14 hours ago
Why I now support Ize-Iyamu against Obaseki – Okunbo details Top Naija:
Hosa Okunbo, Chairman of the Ocean Marine Solution, Capt., has said he decided to support the All Progressives Congress candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, because the party will work to develop ...


