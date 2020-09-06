Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Nigerian law school lecturers accused of telling lawyers not to report sexual assault because it takes two to tango
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some Twitter users have taken to the platform to accuse two Nigerian law school lecturers of telling lawyers not to report sexual assault because it takes two to tango.

1 day ago
Female lawyer calls out law school lecturers for condoning sexual assault The Herald:
A Nigerian lawyer, Lolia Etomi, has recounted a traumatising experience at the Nigerian Law School where two lecturers advised trainee lawyers not to bother reporting cases of rape and sexual assault to the institution’s authorities.
Two Nigerian law school lecturers accused of telling lawyers not to report sexual assault because it takes two to tango Velox News:
Some Twitter users have taken to the platform to accuse two Nigerian law school lecturers of telling lawyers not to report sexual assault because it takes two to tango.


