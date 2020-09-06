Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 55,005 With 100 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,057
Aledeh
- COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased to 55,005, as 100 new infections were reported on Sunday, the lowest daily count since April. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its daily update on coronavirus, said 3 persons died of COVID-19 ...
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Nigeria has recorded over 55,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a late-night tweet from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which was released on Sunday. The health agency revealed that the country’s daily confirmed ...
The Cable:
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria crossed the 55,000 mark on Sunday as 100 new cases were reported in nine states and the federal capital territory (FCT).Advertisement The
The Street Journal:
In this file photo taken on May 18, 2020, a syringe is pictured on an illustration representation of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Paris. The Paris prosecutor’s office said on July 10, 2020, that it was investigating “massive ...
The Eagle Online:
The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Sunday
More Picks
1
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
2
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
3
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
4
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
5
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
6
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
7
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
7 hours ago
8
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
9
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
10
Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen -
The Street Journal,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...