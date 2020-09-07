Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mind-boggling! …FG says it spent N30.5bn to combat COVID-19 in 4 months
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - Amount represents 84% of N36.3bn coronavirus donations We’re not satisfied with FG’s response to our FoI request – SERAP Insists it didn’t contain breakdown of beneficiaries Federal Government has declared that it spent a whooping sum of N30.5 billion ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Tell us how ₦30bn was spent on COVID-19 in 4 months — CSOs to FG Daily Times:
Two civil society organisations, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), and Connected Development (CODE), have asked the Federal Government to give the details of how it spent ₦30.5bn in four months to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, ...
We Have Spent N31 Billion To Fight COVID-19 In Nigeria — FG Naija Loaded:
The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has revealed the amount represented 84 per cent of the N36.3bn public funds and contributions received by the Federal Government to tackle the pandemic.
We have spent N31bn to fight coronavirus – FG Yaba Left Online:
The Federal Government has revealed that it has already spent N31 billion in four months to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, revealed that the amount spent so far represents 84% of the N36.3 ...
FG Spent ₦30 billion on COVID-19 Response in 4 months, says AGF Biz Watch Nigeria:
In response to a freedom of information (FoI) request by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Connected Development (CODE), Ahmed <br />Continue reading FG Spent ₦30 billion on COVID-19 Response in 4 months, says AGF at ...
We have spent over N30 billion on fight against COVID-19 – FG Information Nigeria:
The federal government of Nigeria says no lesser than over N30bn has been used up in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic currently afflicting the globe.
We spent N30.5bn on COVID-19 between April and July – FG News Of Nigeria:
The Federal Government says it spent N30.5 billion between April and July to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
“We have spent N31 billion to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria” – FG reveals Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog “We have spent N31 billion to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria” – FG reveals The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that it has already spent N31 billion in four months to curb the Read More >> “We have spent N31 billion ...
FG Spent N31bn On Covid-19 Response In Four Months – AGF Inside Business Online:
The Federal Government spent a total of N30,540,563,571.09 in fighting COVID-19 pandemic in four months, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has revealed. The amount represents 84% of the N36.3 billion public funds and donations ...
N30.5bn Spent In Response To COVID-19 Between April, July, Says FG Western Post News:
The Federal Government has said it spent N30.5 billion in response to COVID-19 between April and July 2020.
“We have spent N31 billion to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria” – FG reveals Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog “We have spent N31 billion to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria” – FG reveals The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that it has already spent N31 billion in four months to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the West African ...
We spent N31 billion to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria — FG Black Berry Babes:
...to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria.The amount represents 84% of the N36.3 billon public funds and donations received to respond to COVID-19 between 1st April, 2020 and 31st July, 2020, leaving the balance of N5.9 billion.This was disclosed by the ...
AGF: How Nigerian government spent N31 billion to fight coronavirus in four months Gistvile:
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that it “spent N30,540,563,571.09, representing 84% of the N36.3 billon public funds and donations received to respond to COVID-19 between 1st April, 2020 and 31st July, 2020, leaving the balance of N5.9 ...
We Have Spent N31 billion to Fight Coronavirus in Nigeria — FG GQ Buzz:
The federal government has disclosed that it has already spent N31 billion in four months to fight Coronavirus in the country. According to the Accountant-General of the Federation Ahmed Idris, the amount spent so far represents 84% of the N36.3 billon ...
N31Billion Spent In 4 Months To Fight #COVID-19 – Nigerian Govt Discloses The Genius Media:
N31Billion Spent In 4 Months To Fight #COVID-19 - Nigerian Govt Discloses----The FG of Nigeria has come out to say that it “spent N30,540,563,571.09, representing 84% of the N36.3 billion public funds and donations received to respond to COVID-19 ...
COVID-19: Anger As FG Claims Spending N31bn In Four Months News Probe:
ANGER and disbelief have trailed the Federal Government’s disclosure that it spent N36.3 billion on COVID-19 in four months between April 1 and July 31. The amount represented 84 per cent of the total donations it received, leaving the balance of N5.9 ...
We spent N30.5bn on COVID-19 in 4 months — FG reveals First Reports:
More than N30 billion was spent to fight COVID-19 between April 1 and July 31, 2020, the federal government has revealed. The money is part of the public funds and donations by individuals and organisations to combat the global pandemic.
COVID-19: FG spent N30.5bn in fighting pandemic 1st for Credible News:
The Federal Government, on Sunday, September 6, revealed that it expended N30.5 billion on efforts to curtail COVID-19 between April and July this year.
We Spent N30billion on COVID-19 in Four Months, says FG Affairs TV:
The federal government has put the amount spent in battling COVID-19 in the last four months at N30.5 billion.


   More Picks
1 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
5 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 7 hours ago
8 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info