Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen
News photo The Street Journal  - Third-party presidential candidate Kanye West made a dramatic entrance to Sunday Service in his native Atlanta by 'walking' on water alongside his seven-year-old daughter North and four-year-old son Saint.The 43-year-old rapper-designer's wife Kim ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Kanye West, Joel Osteen and the Sunday Service Crew walk on water (videos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Kanye West's Sunday Service ceremony has taken another turn as he and his crew, including Pastor Joel Osteen were spotted 'walking on water'.
Kanye West, Joel Osteen and the Sunday Service Crew walk on water (videos) Gistvile:
Kanye West’s Sunday Service ceremony has taken another turn as he and his crew, including Pastor Joel Osteen were spotted ‘walking on water’.
Kanye West & Crew Walk On Water During Sunday Service [VIDEO] Talk Glitz:
Kanye West and his Sunday crew have done the unimaginable as they were spotted walking on water.


   More Picks
1 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
3 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
4 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
5 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
6 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
7 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 7 hours ago
8 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 Kanye West ‘walks’ on water with his children during Sunday Service in Atlanta featuring Joel Osteen - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info