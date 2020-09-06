Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#BBNaija2020: Moment Neo & Vee Were Handed A Final & Strong Warning From Biggie After They Violated House Rules
Willamazen  - BBNaija housemates, Neo and Vee, on Sunday, received a strong warning from Biggie. Neo was issued his final warning for obstructing Vee last night while she tried to leave the room.

7 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Gbextra Online Portal:
Salone:
