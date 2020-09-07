Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El Dorado wildfire which has burned 7,050 acres in California was started by a gender reveal party
News photo The Street Journal  - Gender reveal party sparked huge El Dorado wildfire which has burned 7,050 acres in Southern California as Gov Newsom declares state of emergency and historic heatwave fuels the blazes with a new record temperature of 121 degrees set in LAThe El Dorado ...

7 hours ago
Many burnt to death as bus catches fire in Anambra The Nation:
Emma Elekwa, Onitsha Many passengers were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle went into flames along Ihiala- Onitsha road, Anambra State. The accident which involved a commercial bus was reportedly caused by overspeeding.
Passengers burnt to death in Anambra accident The Punch:
Tony Okafor,Awka Scores of persons were burnt to death in a bus accident in Anambra State. The incident happened in Amorka in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Sunday. Our c...
Passengers burnt to death in Anambra bus fire Premium Times:
The incident, which happened along Ihiala-Onitsha road was reportedly caused by overspeeding.
TRAGIC: Passengers Burn To Death As Bus Catches Fire In Anambra The Trent:
Many passengers were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle went into flames along Ihiala- Onitsha road, Anambra State on Sunday, September 6, 2020. The accident which involved a commercial bus was reportedly caused by overspeeding.
Photo: Passengers trapped, burnt beyond recognition as vehicle somersaults, bursts into flames The News Guru:
Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said on Sunday that many passengers were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle went into flames on the IhialaOnitsha road in Anambra State. Kumapayi said ...
Passengers burn beyond recognition in Anambra accident — FRSC The Eagle Online:
Kumapayi said they were yet to know the actual number of people that died in the accident because they were burnt beyond recognition.
Several Passengers burnt to death as bus catches fire in Anambra Within Nigeria:
The passengers in a commercial bus were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday when the vehicle went up in flames in Anambra State. The incident, which happened along Ihiala-Onitsha road was reportedly caused by overspeeding.
Anambra auto-accident leaves many burnt beyond recognition 1st for Credible News:
An automobile accident in Anambra State has resulted in the death of a number of passengers; many of who were burnt beyond recognition. This was disclosed by Andrew Kumapayi, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).
SCORES BURNT TO DEATH IN ANAMBRA BUS ACCIDENT Abuja Reporters:
Scores of persons were burnt to death in a bus accident in Anambra State. The incident happened in Amorka in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Sunday. Our correspondent gathered that the inferno involved an 18-seater bus.
