Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin
News photo NNN  - Denis Shapovalov regrouped after losing a terrible first set tie-break to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 on Sunday at the United States Open in New York. Shapovalov became the first Canadian man to reach the United States Open quarter-finals in ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Japan’s Osaka reaches US Open quarter-finals The Punch:
Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka booked a place in the quarter-finals of the US Open Sunday with a straight-sets win over Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. Osaka, the fourth seed, powered past he...
Denis Shapovalov Makes History As He Advances To Quarterfinals At U.S. Open The Herald:
Denis Shapovalov regrouped after losing a terrible first set tie-break to beat David Goffin 6-7(0) 6-3 6-4 6-3 on Sunday at the U.S. Open in New York. SEE ALSO: Tearful Serena Williams Retires Injured In Rogers Cup Final In Toronto Shapovalov became ...
US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka runs riot enroute the quarter-final; other results Sidomex Entertainment:
Naomi Osaka beats Anett Kontaveit in fourth round match Naomi Osaka is bidding to win a third Grand Slam as she underlined her status as US Open favourite after demolishing Anett Kontaveit on her way to the quarter-finals.


   More Picks
1 Woman left without a forehead when her knees slammed into her face in car crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
3 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
4 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
5 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
6 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
7 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
8 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 7 hours ago
9 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info