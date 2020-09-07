Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has warned the club that they must spend money on new players, if they are to bounce back from their Champions League heartbreak next season.

4 hours ago
