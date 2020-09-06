Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash
The Punch  - Peter Dada, Akure At least, three persons died in multiple road accidents that occurred in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. It was gathered that the crash ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Three Killed, 14 Injured In Ondo Road Accident Channels Television:
Tragedy struck in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following a road accident that claimed some lives and injured others.
Many killed in Ondo road crash Edujandon:
Many people have been feared killed in multiple road accidents that occurred in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. It was gathered the crash was caused by a truck that lost control and rammed into some vehicles by the ...


   More Picks
1 Woman left without a forehead when her knees slammed into her face in car crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
3 UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash - The Punch, 4 hours ago
4 Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) - Laila Blog, 3 hours ago
5 See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave - Tori News, 3 hours ago
6 Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt - Ripples, 4 hours ago
7 Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
8 Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin - NNN, 7 hours ago
9 Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info