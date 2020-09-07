Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State
Risikat Azeez, the viral blue-eyed woman, from Kwara State and her husband, Wasiu Omo-Dada have re-married, multiple reports suggests.

4 hours ago
