Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Lepacious Bose recounts breaking down on a plane after she lost weight and was finally able to travel without needing a seat belt extension
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lepacious Bose has recounted the embarrassing moments she had to endure because seat belts couldn't go round her waist due to her weight and how she cried the first time she travelled on a plane without needing seat belt extensions.
4 hours ago
Yaba Left Online:
Popular comedienne, Lepacious Bose has recounted the embarrassing moments she had to endure because seat belts couldn’t go round her waist due to her weight.
The Street Journal:
Terrifying moment plane engine bursts into flames midair before the Guam-flight was forced to make an emergency landing in HawaiiAn Atlas Air plane caught on fire during a flight from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Guam on Saturday The plane took off from ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]A military chartered flight caught fire over the skies of Hawaii, and thankfully the passengers lived to tell about it. The 767 had just taken off from Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu when one of its 2 enormous engines caught fire.Read more »
Ladun Liadi Blog:
There was no survivor in a bus that somersaulted and burst into flames on Sunday on Ihiala-Onitsha Road, Anambra state.All the trapped passengers were burnt beyond recognition. A passenger who jumped out of the vehicle also died.Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the ...
Gistvile:
Lepacious Bose has recounted the embarrassing moments she had to endure because seat belts couldn’t go round her waist due to her weight and how she cried the first time she travelled on a plane without needing seat belt extensions.
More Picks
1
Woman left without a forehead when her knees slammed into her face in car crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
3
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
4
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
5
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
6
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
7
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
8
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
7 hours ago
9
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
10
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
