Lepacious Bose recounts breaking down on a plane after she lost weight and was finally able to travel without needing a seat belt extension
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lepacious Bose has recounted the embarrassing moments she had to endure because seat belts couldn't go round her waist due to her weight and how she cried the first time she travelled on a plane without needing seat belt extensions.

4 hours ago
