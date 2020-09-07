Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave
News photo Tori News  - The security man who allegedly killed the woman and buried her has been nabbed by the police.

Photo Of The Security Man Who Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In Delta State Edujandon:
The photo of the security guard who allegedly killed a 35-year-old bride to be and buried her in a shallow grave has been released. Joy Obiageli Onakanse went missing two weeks ago.
Identity Of A Guard Who Allegedly Murdered A Bride-To-Be Revealed [Photos] Naija News:
A photo of a security man who allegedly murdered a 35-year-old lady to death in her apartment in Asaba has been released on the public domain.


