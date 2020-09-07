Post News
|
Naija Dailies »
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave
Tori News
- The security man who allegedly killed the woman and buried her has been nabbed by the police.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Edujandon:
The photo of the security guard who allegedly killed a 35-year-old bride to be and buried her in a shallow grave has been released. Joy Obiageli Onakanse went missing two weeks ago.
Naija News:
A photo of a security man who allegedly murdered a 35-year-old lady to death in her apartment in Asaba has been released on the public domain.
More Picks
1
Woman left without a forehead when her knees slammed into her face in car crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Reform: Nigeria is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19 — Presidency -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
3
UPDATED: Three killed in Ondo road crash -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
4
Nigerians celebrate Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija house (Videos) -
Laila Blog,
3 hours ago
5
See The Photo Of Security Man Who Allegedly Killed A Bride-To-Be And Buried Her In A Shallow Grave -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
6
Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt -
Ripples,
4 hours ago
7
Mbappe Issues Strong Champions League Warning To His Club PSG (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
8
Shapovalov into United States Open quarter-finals after beating Goffin -
NNN,
7 hours ago
9
Blue-eyed lady allegedly abandoned by her husband for giving birth to blue-eyed kids, remarries him after reconciliation in Kwara State -
Information Nigeria,
4 hours ago
10
Osinbajo, others okay journalists’ coverage of virtual court hearings -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies.
One moment please...