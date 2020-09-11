Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun police confirms gruesome murder of Surveyor, two others by suspected hoodlums over land dispute
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Osun State Police Command have confirmed the killing of a 50-year-old Surveyor, Alhaji Tairu Badmus, his apprentice and a farmer over a land dispute between Erin and Ilofa communities.

4 days ago
1 UNIBEN Fixes Date For Virtual Matriculation Ceremony - Aledeh, 6 hours ago
2 Drama As Jilted Lady Slumps By The Roadside In Lagos, Rushed To Hospital (Photos) - Tori News, 8 hours ago
3 UK Court Orders P&ID To Make Interim Payment Of £1.5m To Nigeriau - Naija Biz Com, 9 hours ago
4 Why I can marry woman of my mother’s age – Nollywood actor, Don Mmaduka - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Pitso Mosimane Strengthening His Squad To Push For The FIFA Club World Cup - Naija on Point, 10 hours ago
6 Lagos businesswoman recounts how yelling ‘Jesus’ saved her for a ghastly car accident. [Swipe] - Instablog 9ja, 8 hours ago
7 Halle Berry calls historic 2002 Oscar win 'one of my biggest heartbreaks' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 'I need an anchor to sort out my life' - Chelsea player, Danny Drinkwater opens up on his struggles after club snubs him ahead of new season - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Climate crisis could displace 1.2 billion people from their homes by 2050- New report warns - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Five North Koreans executed for condemning Kim Jong-un’s economic policies - Page One, 7 hours ago
