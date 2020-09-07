Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Panic As Man Is Rushed To Hospital After Sticking Beer Glass Up His Bu*thole
Tori News  - Surgeons were forced to operate because the glass was firmly wedged around 6cm in his rectum.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Man rushed to hospital after sticking beer glass up his butthole Linda Ikeji Blog:
A 53-year-old man was rushed into surgery after he inserted a beer glass into his butt hole and couldn't get it out. The incident took place in the county of Lu in the south-western Chinese province of Sichuan. The patient, named as Mr Huang, was ...
Panic As Man Is Rushed To Hospital After Sticking Beer Glass Up His Bu*thole Naija on Point:
Panic As Man Is Rushed To Hospital After Sticking Beer Glass Up His Butthole A 53-year-old man was rushed into surgical procedure after he inserted…
Man rushed to hospital after sticking beer glass up his butthole Sleek Gist:
A 53-year-old man has been hospitalized and surgery has been performed on him after  after he inserted a beer glass ...
Man Undergoes Surgery After Sticking Beer Glass Up His Butthole Anaedo Online:
Medics have been forced to operate on a 53-year-old man who ended up in the emergency room after inserting a beer glass into his butthole. The patient, identified as Mr. Huang, was taken into theater after futile efforts on his parts to pull out the ...


   More Picks
1 'Victor Osimhen jokes with everyone and makes himself loved'' Napoli boss Gattuso praises Africa's most expensive player - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr share lovely photos from their all-white engagement party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Adorable photo of Laura Ikeji-Kanu and her daughter, Laurel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their kids share beautiful blended family photo to celebrate Labour Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Nigerian woman dies allegedly after going to Turkey for plastic surgery; her husband reacts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Nigeria still has the lowest rates in West Africa ' Ministry of Information justifies increased fuel and electricity tariff - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Electricity: Uncertainty, As DISCOS Bid To Pull Out - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
8 Temptations singer, Bruce Williamson dies of coronavirus at the age of 50. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Alaafin of Oyo's daughter shares stunning photos as she turns 51 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Nigerian Army set to court-martial soldier who criticized Buhari and Buratai - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info