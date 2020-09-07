Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Company denies dumping toxic waste that kills three in Ondo
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Company denies dumping toxic waste that kills three in Ondo Following the death of three forest operators allegedly killed by the toxic waste reaction dumped in the forest by a manufacturing company, in Omotosho, Okitipupa Local ...

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Toxic substances from Chinese company kills 3 in Ondo Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Ondo state police command has reportedly confirmed the death of three people as a result of the broken dam holding toxic substances produced by a Chinese company operating in Omotosho forest reserve in Okitipupa, Ondo State. The Chinese company ...
Firm seeks probe of Ondo toxic waste incidents Blueprint:
Management of lynyi Industrial Hub has called for proper investigation into the cause of the death of three persons who died of reported toxic waste deposit in the Omotosho forest reserve in Ondo state.
TOXIC WASTES FROM CHINESE ETHANOL COMPANY KILLS 3 IN ONDO Abuja Reporters:
A broken dam holding toxic substances produced by a Chinese company operating in Omotosho forest reserve in Okitipupa, Ondo State, has claimed the lives of three persons, the Ondo State Police Command has confirmed.


