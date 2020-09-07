Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Oh No! Nollywood Mourns As Popular Actor Dies
Tori News
- It is a sad time for Nollywood following the sad passing of one of its veteran actor.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
The Nigerian film industry Nollywood is in mourning once again following the demise of veteran actor Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle professionally known as Baba Legba. The comic actor is said to have died in the early hours of today.
Wotzup NG:
Late Baba Sala’s son, Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel took to Facebook to announce the demise of popular veteran Nollywood actor, Babalegba. The aged actor who has been sick for a while, finally gave up the ghost in the early hours of today, 7th of September ...
Naija on Point:
Babalegba A well-liked veteran Nollywood actor, Babalegba is useless.
Mojidelano:
Veteran Yoruba actor Alhaji Yekini Omobolanle popularly known as Baba Legba has died on Monday, September 7.
